No new COVID-19 case in Goa; state tally 7

No new coronavirus case has been found in Goa as results of 18 fresh samples have come out negative, an official said on Sunday. The coastal state has so far reported seven COVID-19 cases. There has been no death related to a viral infection.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said 18 samples were tested at the Goa Medical College and Hospitals laboratory on Saturday. "All the tests have come out negative," he said.

The state has set up a special hospital at Margao in South Goa district for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.