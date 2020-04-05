Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus death toll stands at 34; total cases cross 5,500-mark

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:32 IST
Australia's coronavirus death toll stands at 34; total cases cross 5,500-mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's coronavirus death toll stood at 34 on Sunday with 5,687 virus-positive cases, officials said. Health officials from New South Wales confirmed that there were 2,580 total infections now in the state and four people, including three passengers from Ruby Princess Cruise Ship, died on Saturday night.

During a virus update, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said, "This is a very dangerous virus and it is still marching through our community. It has killed, at this stage in NSW, 16 people.'' The four men who died include a 91-year-old from Port Macquarie, an 80-year-old and a 76-year-old who were both being treated at Westmead Hospital and a 61-year-old being treated at Hornsby Hospital. A total of 10 passengers of the Ruby Princess Ship that arrived last month at NSW have died due to COVID-19 and it has been linked to 600 infected cases.

The Ruby Princess Ship is still docked in the waters off Sydney and 250 crew members are awaiting test results. NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said a criminal or coronial investigation will be necessary to determine whether the operators of the Ruby Princess were "transparent" about ill passengers on board.

He said the 10 deaths linked to the cruise ship so far were a "significant" number for one incident. "From my perspective, there are many unanswered questions, and I certainly can't answer those for you today," Fuller said.

"There were thousands of witnesses out there who were passengers on the ship, who will have crucial information in relation to their health coming off of the ship," he said, noting records of the captain and doctors would also be investigated. Fuller said he had received a letter from Carnival, which operates the Ruby Princess, ensuring him they would co-operate in any way that is necessary.

Meanwhile, Queensland and Victoria each recorded smaller number of new cases while the chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said more than 2,000 people have recovered. However, he also reiterated social distancing instructions to keep community transmissions as low as possible.

"We're increasingly confident that if people continue to adhere to what we've been asking them to do we can prevent a situation as we've seen in many other countries of the world,'' he said. "We're in a good place at the moment. We are achieving good control because the community has done what we have asked. They have done all of the things in the main that we've asked for them over the last weeks and it's been hard. It's been really hard,'' Murphy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Social media makes it difficult to identify real news, study suggests

There is a high possibility for people consuming a blend of news and entertainment content on social media, to pay less attention and easily mistake satire or fiction for real news, finds a recent study. People who viewed content that was c...

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana Chandigarh The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported i...

Mahim Police arrest 8 for offering namaaz in group despite lockdown

The Mahim Police have arrested eight people for assembling for namaaz on Friday despite the nationwide lockdown in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. Mahim senior police officer Milind Gadankush said that on Friday around 1.40 pm, the...

Lighting lamps alone won’t help win war against COVID-19: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said lighting lamps alone will not help win the war against coronavirus and demanded answers from the government on the safety of health workers in the absence of adequate protective gear. The party also said liftin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020