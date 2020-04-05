Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge quantity of lifesaving drugs airlifted for Kashmir, stocks to suffice for two months

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:03 IST
Huge quantity of lifesaving drugs airlifted for Kashmir, stocks to suffice for two months

A consignment of drugs, weighing over 630 kilograms, has been airlifted from New Delhi for Kashmir valley to ensure an adequate supply of life-saving medicines, especially anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive and anti-diabetic ones in the Valley amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The airlifted stock, requiring special storage conditions, would be suffice for two months, the spokesman said. He said the drugs have been airlifted from the national capital to Srinagar by Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) under a well-knit contingency plan amid the pan-India lockdown to manage and contain the spread of Coronavirus. “The services of the Air Force, Red Cross and top functionaries of the J&K government have been utilised to arrange supplies of anticancer drugs, Insulin preparations, drugs used in cardiology from the national capital,” the spokesman said.

Besides, he said sufficient stock of all categories of medical products including pharmaceutical preparations, medical devices and other supportive materials, have also been dispatched to Kashmir from 38 C&F locations belonging to reputed pharma houses located in Jammu. “These dispatches have reached their destinations and are sufficient to meet the requirement for pharma trade and end users,” he said. Health & Medical Education Department's Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has appreciated the efforts of all the agencies which made it possible in the given situation. He expressed satisfaction and issued instruction to concerned authorities to ensure that availability of these drugs and equipment is ensured in pharmacies located in the private and public sector.

He appealed to the stakeholders to maintain close coordination during these difficult times and ensure that the public at large is not denied access to essential drugs due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Power Ministry issues 11 FAQs on PM Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm today

The Union Power Ministry on Sunday issued a list of 11 frequently asked questions FAQs and their answers in order to allay apprehensions about switching off lights at 9 pm for nine minutes on Sunday as requested by Prime Minister Narendra M...

US 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile o...

CDS hails veteran for donating 2-month pension to PM-CARES Fund

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Sunday hailed a veteran soldier who has donated his two months pension to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19. Janardan Prasad, a retired soldier from the Garhwal Rifles, has ...

U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies

From Europe to South America, U.S. allies are complaining about the superpowers Wild West tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for vital medical supplies. In France and Germany, senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020