Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Maha; death toll 45

As many as 13 COVID-19 patientsdied in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the number of suchvictims in the state to 45, a health department official said

Of these 13 deceased, 11 had no international travelhistory, he said

"But all of them were suffering either from diabetes,hypertension or some other pre-existing illness," the officialsaid.

