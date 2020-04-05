German regulator says banks should not pay dividends

German regulator says banks should not pay dividendsReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:52 IST
German banks should refrain from paying dividends given the economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of markets regulator Bafin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
"This is a very strong recommendation which banks should stick to," Felix Hufeld said in remarks published on Sunday.
