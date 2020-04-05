Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two women die in Punjab, COVID-19 death toll toll rises to seven

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:40 IST
Two women die in Punjab, COVID-19 death toll toll rises to seven

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to seven in Punjab on Sunday after two elderly women succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. While one of them belonged to Ludhiana, the other was a Pathankot resident. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar said over the phone that a 69-year-old woman died at a private hospital there. The woman, a resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition on March 31. She was a heart patient and suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, he said.

Earlier, she had gone to Mohali to meet her relatives. The second victim was a 75-year-old woman from Pathankot district, who died at an Amritsar hospital, officials said. Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said she was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on April 3 after she complained of breathlessness, cough and fever. Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for the infection in Punjab, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 68 in the state.

Among fresh cases was a person from Ludhiana who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, a medical bulletin said. A 44-year-old woman from Barnala district tested positive for the infection despite having no travel history to any COVID-hit area, officials said, adding that his contacts are being traced. A 42-year-old man from Dera Bassi in Mohali contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh. The maximum 19 cases in the state have been reported from Nawanshahr, followed by Mohali (15), Amritsar (8), Hoshiarpur (7), Jalandhar (6), Ludhiana (5), Mansa (3) and one each in Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Barnala and Pathankot, as per the medical bulletin. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said. Of the total 68 patients, seven have died while four have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 2,208 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which the 1,711 tested negative for the infection. Reports of 429 are awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...

62 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said. No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued ...

No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020