COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rise to 151

Seven more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the tally to 151, which includes four deaths and 12 cured/discharged patients. "As of 5 pm on 5th April 2020, 151 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes four deaths and 12 discharged," the state Health Department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

Out of 135 active cases, 132 COVID-19 positive patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while three are in ICU. Bengaluru (57), Mysore (28) and Dakshina Kannada (12) are worst hit by the illness.

The total number of cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

