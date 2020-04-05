Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman admitted to Bengal hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms delivers baby

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:11 IST
Woman admitted to Bengal hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms delivers baby

A woman, admitted to the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here with coronavirus-like symptoms, has given birth to a baby boy, a senior doctor at the medical facility said on Sunday. The condition of the mother and the child is stable but both have been kept under observation, he said.

The woman was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata (MCHK), on Wednesday morning with cough, cold and fever, the doctor said. "She started to experience labour pain soon after she was admitted, following which PPE-clad gynaecologist, anaesthesiologist and surgeon helped her deliver the child by performing a C-section.

"As the woman exhibited mild symptoms, no COVID-19 test was conducted. Her condition has improved," he said. Though the woman does not have a travel history and she did not come in contact with any COVID-19 patient, she will be kept in the isolation ward along with her child for a few still as a precautionary measure, the doctor said.

The mother has been asked to wear a mask while breastfeeding her child and nobody has been allowed to go near them, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police arrest two for circulating fake news on social media

The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist ...

Study focuses on mechanism to explain role of gene mutations in kidney disease

A mechanism that appears to explain how certain genetic mutations give rise to a rare genetic kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome has been uncovered by researchers from the Center for Precision Disease Modeling at the University of Ma...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020