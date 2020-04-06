Barbados reports first death from coronavirus

Barbados on Sunday reported its first death from the new coronavirus after an 81-year-old man with diabetes died from pneumonia, the country's health minister said.

The Barbadian man had returned from the United Kingdom on March 22, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic. Barbados now has 56 confirmed coronavirus cases after conducting 527 tests, he added.

