Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 04:21 IST
EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet Plc, has warned that he will not inject any fresh equity into the airline until it terminates a contract with Airbus SE for 4.5 billion pounds ($5.50 billion), according to a letter https://easy.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020-04-05-stelios-media-statement-on-easyjet-and-airbus-for-release-6april20-final.pdf posted on EasyGroup's website.

In his letter, Haji-Ioannou has also called for removal of easyJet's Chief Finaicial Officer Andrew Findlay, after earlier calling for a board meeting on a vote to remove Andreas Bierwirth as a director, which was rejected by easyJet. "If this 4.5 billion pound liability to Airbus is preserved – and not cancelled - by the easyJet board then, I regret to report, easyJet will run out of money around August 2020, perhaps even earlier," the founder said in his letter.

"I will certainly not be throwing good money after bad. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not inject any fresh equity in easyJet whilst the Airbus liability is in place." He also stated that he will continue to call for the removal of more directors every time the company delays the vote.

He also wants easyJet to reduce its fleet size to 250 aircraft from 350, adding that the airline will not need any more additional new planes for many years to come. ($1 = 0.8175 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a leveling-off of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nations hot spots, saying Americans were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. New York,...

3-day Vasanthotsavam festival begins in Tirumala without devotees

The annual three-day-long Vasanthotsavam festival of Lord Balaji began in Tirumala on Sunday without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD, the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple has cancelled th...

UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...

U.S. braces for 'hardest' week as coronavirus deaths mount

The United States on Sunday entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that the death toll in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana was a sign of trouble to come in o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020