Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60% year-on-year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company has said it will cancel 85% of its flights in the time ahead and furlough 90% of staff while seeking financial aid from Norway's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.