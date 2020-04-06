Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:38 IST
Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60% year-on-year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company has said it will cancel 85% of its flights in the time ahead and furlough 90% of staff while seeking financial aid from Norway's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Arjun Kapoor pledges contribution for COVID-19 relief

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday pledged contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to make an announcement in this ...

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine makers customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rolls, one of Britains most historic industrial name...

Austria trebles job-protection scheme's funding as applications jump

Austria is trebling the funding available for a scheme designed to prevent layoffs that enables employers to keep staff on their books while only paying for hours actually worked, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Despite the government ...

Soccer-German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs were allowed to return to team training on Monday, with some opting to train players in small groups amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Soccer in the country has been suspended for almost a month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020