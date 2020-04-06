UK PM Johnson will continue to lead government, housing minister Jenrick says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to lead the government, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday after the British leader spent the night in hospital for tests because he was still suffering symptoms of the coronavirus.

"He's been working extremely hard, leading the government and being constantly updated, that's going to continue," Jenrick told BBC TV.

"Obviously today, he's in hospital having the test but he'll continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.