Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan eyes doubling SME funding if needed to cope with virus impact

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:05 IST
Taiwan eyes doubling SME funding if needed to cope with virus impact

Taiwan's central bank has pledged to double the amount of money earmarked to support small and medium-sized companies to deal with the impact of the coronavirus if needed, the head of the island's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Monday.

The central bank last month made T$200 billion ($6.62 billion) in financing available for banks to help such businesses particularly hit by the effects of the virus, such as in tourism and transport, in the form of preferential loans. Central bank governor Yang Chin-long said last week more money would be made available if that was insufficient, though did not give details, and said he had personally spoken to banks hoping they could help.

Speaking at a news conference, the FSC's Wellington Koo said the central bank had promised it would offer another T$200 billion if the initial funding was insufficient. Taiwan has reported 373 coronavirus infections and five deaths, winning plaudits for early and effective measures, but its export-reliant economy has wilted, first as much of China was locked down then as the disease spread through Europe and the United States, crushing global demand.

The island expects to spend a total of T$1.05 trillion in stimulus measures, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday. Last month, the central bank cut its full-year growth outlook to 1.92% from a December forecast of 2.57%, though some banks expect the economy to shrink in 2020.

Yang has said there was room for more interest rate cuts, but they would not be reduced to zero or negative territory. ($1 = 30.2290 Taiwan dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is repatriating citizens and transporting medical equipment for east European governments, in a move coupling one-off charter traffic with savvy government relations amid the coronavirus crisis. Wizz Air ...

Current crisis is an opportunity to boost Make in India and reduce dependence on other countries: PM to ministers on coronavirus pandemic.

Current crisis is an opportunity to boost Make in India and reduce dependence on other countries PM to ministers on coronavirus pandemic....

Amitabh Bachchan gives clarion call to serve, support daily wagers film industry

Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh have come together in a unique short film -...

ISF appoints Lohit Bhatia as president, Farhan Azmi as vice-president

Indian Staffing Federation ISF, the apex body of flexi staffing industry, has appointed Lohit Bhatia as its president and Farhan Azmi as its vice-president. Lohit Bhatia is the President Workforce Management, Quess Corp and Farhan Azmi is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020