Smart Cities integrate data dashboards to monitor status of COVID-19

Smart Cities of Pune, Surat, Bengaluru, and Tumakuru are using the integrated data dashboards, developed by the data analysts and data experts working with their ICCCs (also functioning as COVID-19 War Rooms in many cities) to provide up-to-date information about the status of coronavirus in different administrative zones of their cities.

Pune: Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has collaborated with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to develop an integrated data dashboard (see photograph below) in the city's efforts to fight the global pandemic of coronavirus. Each case of the city has been mapped using geo-spatial information systems and city administration is monitoring the areas and creating buffer zones where patients were diagnosed positive with COVID-19 infection. Using heat-mapping technologies and predictive analytics, the city administration will develop a containment plan and the containment zones get reflected on the dashboard. The healthcare operations at the city's "Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital" are tracked at this facility.

The Smart City's integrated dashboard also monitors the quarantine facilities and tracks the health of suspected patients and their contacts placed under home quarantine.

Surat: Surat Municipal Corporation has published an online dashboard on its municipal website to provide regular updates to the citizens. In addition to providing the overall statistics on tested, confirmed, active, recovered and death cases, the dashboard provides the trends and patterns on the spread of COVID-19 within the city, in terms of cumulative cases (each day), a number of new confirmed cases reported (date wise), age-wise distribution of cases, zone-wise distribution and gender-wise distribution. Spatial Mapping of the affected areas is made available to citizens on this page. See the dashboard at https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/others/CoronaRelated.

Bengaluru and Tumakuru

BBMP has set up a 'war room' to use technology to conduct surveillance on people within an 8-km radius of a confirmed patient, so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Leveraging the COVID-19 dashboard, the war room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) the Municipal Corporation of Bengaluru publishes a daily bulletin on trends in the spread of coronavirus. The date-wise, zone-wise, hospital-wise, age-wise and gender-wise details are maintained at the war room and published on a day to day basis.

Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) as COVID-19 War Rooms

As COVID-19 War Rooms, the Integrated Command, and Control Centers are implementing the initiatives such as CCTV Surveillance of Public Places, GIS Mapping of COVID Positive cases, GPS Tracking of Healthcare workers. Predictive Analytics (Heat Maps) for virus containment across different zones of the city, Virtual Training to Doctors & Healthcare professionals, Real-time tracking of Ambulances & Disinfection Services, Medical Services through Video Conferencing and Tele-Counseling and Tele-Medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)

