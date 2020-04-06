Left Menu
Development News Edition

UGC urges institutions to take steps for mental health, well-being of students

In view of the present scenario amidst the threat of COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' directed the heads of autonomous institutions coming under the Ministry to take necessary steps for Mental Health & Well-Being of Students in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:34 IST
UGC urges institutions to take steps for mental health, well-being of students
In view of the present scenario amidst the threat of COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' directed the heads of autonomous institutions coming under the Ministry to take necessary steps for Mental Health & Well-Being of Students in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the present scenario amidst the threat of COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' directed the heads of autonomous institutions coming under the Ministry to take necessary steps for Mental Health & Well-Being of Students in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, in order to address any kind of mental health and psycho-social concerns of the student community during and after COVID-19, UGC has requested all Universities and Colleges to take the following measures for the mental health, psychosocial aspects and well-being of the students:

1. Set up helplines for mental health, psychosocial concerns and well-being of students in Universities / Colleges. To be regularly monitored and managed by Counsellors and other identified faculty members.

2. Regular mentoring of students through interactions, and appeals/letters by the Universities/Colleges to remain calm and stress-free. This can be achieved through telephones, e-mails, digital and social media platforms.

3. Form COVID-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens / senior faculty who can identify friends/classmates in need of help and provide the immediate necessary help.

4. Share the following video links of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ on your University/College website, and with students and faculty via e-mail, through social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, etc.:

Practical tips to take care of your Mental Health during the Stay In https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHB3WJsLJ8s&feature=youtu.beMinding our minds during the COVID-19 https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/MindingourmindsduringCoronaeditedat.pdf

Various Health Experts on how to manage Mental health & Well Being during COVID-19 outbreak https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuKhtSehp24&feature=youtu.beBehavioural Health: Pschyo-Social toll-free helpline - 0804611007

The implementation of the above measures is to be regularly monitored and actions taken in this regard may be submitted on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC at ugc.ac.in/uamp.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Taking steps to help dealers, customers amid lockdown: Honda Cars

New Delhi, Apr 6 PTI&#160; Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it is releasing advance payments to its dealer partners in order to help them with cash flow to remain afloat in difficult business environment due to COVID-19 forced natio...

Cabinet okays temporary suspension of MPLADS fund for two fiscals to manage health, impact of COVID-19 outbreak: Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet okays temporary suspension of MPLADS fund for two fiscals to manage health, impact of COVID-19 outbreak Prakash Javadekar. ...

Soccer-German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs returned to team training on Monday, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. German soccer has been suspended for almost a month...

First coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district discharged from hospital

The first patient admitted at the Wenlock hospital here after having tested positive for coronavirus was discharged Monday after full recovery. The 22-year old man from Bhatkal had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020