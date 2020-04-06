UGC urges institutions to take steps for mental health, well-being of students

In view of the present scenario amidst the threat of COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' directed the heads of autonomous institutions coming under the Ministry to take necessary steps for Mental Health & Well-Being of Students in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, in order to address any kind of mental health and psycho-social concerns of the student community during and after COVID-19, UGC has requested all Universities and Colleges to take the following measures for the mental health, psychosocial aspects and well-being of the students:

1. Set up helplines for mental health, psychosocial concerns and well-being of students in Universities / Colleges. To be regularly monitored and managed by Counsellors and other identified faculty members.

2. Regular mentoring of students through interactions, and appeals/letters by the Universities/Colleges to remain calm and stress-free. This can be achieved through telephones, e-mails, digital and social media platforms.

3. Form COVID-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens / senior faculty who can identify friends/classmates in need of help and provide the immediate necessary help.

4. Share the following video links of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ on your University/College website, and with students and faculty via e-mail, through social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, etc.:

Practical tips to take care of your Mental Health during the Stay In https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHB3WJsLJ8s&feature=youtu.beMinding our minds during the COVID-19 https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/MindingourmindsduringCoronaeditedat.pdf

Various Health Experts on how to manage Mental health & Well Being during COVID-19 outbreak https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuKhtSehp24&feature=youtu.beBehavioural Health: Pschyo-Social toll-free helpline - 0804611007

The implementation of the above measures is to be regularly monitored and actions taken in this regard may be submitted on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC at ugc.ac.in/uamp.

