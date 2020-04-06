Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739 - health ministry

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday.

The total number of people infected by coranavirus in the country has reached 60,500, he said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

