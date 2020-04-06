Left Menu
UNAMID hands over PPE to COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Central Darfur

The handover ceremony was attended by UNAMID Deputy Joint Special Representative (DJSR), Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Governor of Central Darfur, other Government of Sudan officials and UNAMID staff.

UNAMID hands over PPE to COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Central Darfur
At the handover ceremony, DJSR Kiki Gbeho stated that the gifting of the PPE is just a small part of the Mission’s contribution to the setup of the Isolation Centre. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

As part of UNAMID's efforts to support the Sudanese health authorities in preventing and combating COVID-19, the Mission handed over Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health and Social Development's newly established COVID-19 Isolation Centre established in Zalingei, Central Darfur. The handover ceremony was attended by UNAMID Deputy Joint Special Representative (DJSR), Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Governor of Central Darfur, other Government of Sudan officials and UNAMID staff.

The medical consumables delivered by UNAMID Medical Section to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, Central Darfur to enable the new Isolation Centre to operate, includes Personnel Protection Equipment such as goggles, caps, face shields, N95 masks, disposable aprons, and gowns.

At the handover ceremony, DJSR Kiki Gbeho stated that the gifting of the PPE is just a small part of the Mission's contribution to the setup of the Isolation Centre. "We have heard the calls by the international community and Government of Sudan to join the efforts together to combat COVID-19. It is important to highlight the criticality of implementing the guidance of the World Health Organization and Sudan Ministry of Health, which call for preparedness at all times and sending messages to the population for washing hands, social distancing and to understand how serious this pandemic ", Ms. Gbeho added.

In his remarks, the Governor of Central Darfur, Major General, Suliman Al Amin Mussaed, expressed his appreciation to UNAMID for this gesture towards equipping this new Isolation Centre in Zalingei. "The handover of PPE from UNAMID, clearly indicate that the Mission is just as concerned about this pandemic as the Government. We all share a common goal in this fight against COVID-19", added Mussaed.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Health, central Darfur, Mr. Mudathir Adam, also extended UNAMID's continued support to local health authorities in Darfur. "Now we are ready to receive any cause of COVID-19 at the new Isolation Centre", said Mr. Adam.

UNAMID Medical Officer, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan, noted that the Mission, after realizing the gap the local authorities were facing in facilitating the launch of the new Isolation Centre, the Mission proactively decided to make arrangements to provide the critically required PPE for medical staff, who actively receive and manage patients infected by COVID-19.

