Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight -finmin

Nigeria has requested a combined total of $6.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.

Zainab Ahmed said at a news conference in the capital Abuja that Nigeria requested $3.4 billion from the IMF, $2.5 billion from the World Bank and $1 billion from the AfDB. She said the IMF support would not be tied to a formal programme and would not come with conditions attached.

