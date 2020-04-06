26,000 quarantined in MP's Morena after 12 who attended funeral feast test positive for coronavirus

More than 26,000 people have been home quarantined after 12 people, who attended a funeral feast organised by a man on his return here from Dubai, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man, who had returned to Morena from Dubai on March 17 to perform the last rites of his deceased mother, had invited several family members and neighbours for the ceremony. He and his wife were later found positive for coronavirus.

Samples of those who attended the function were taken as a precautionary measure. Government authorities sealed ward 47 and tested the samples of 30 persons in the locality of which 10 belonging to the man's family tested positive.

The affected persons include men, women and children. All the patients have been admitted to the isolation wards in a hospital here. The Ministry of Health and Family earlier informed that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067 including 292 cured/discharged and 109 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

