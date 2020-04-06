Dutch confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5.3% to 18,803 -authorities

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 952, or 5.3%, to 18,803, health authorities said, with 101 new deaths.

The Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update that total deaths had risen to 1,867.

The RIVM continues to caution that the numbers reflect only confirmed positive cases and confirmed deaths, while actual numbers are larger.

