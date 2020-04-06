Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela elderly feel 'sentenced to euthanasia' under coronavirus quarantine

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:30 IST
Venezuela elderly feel 'sentenced to euthanasia' under coronavirus quarantine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuelan retirees Carlos Blanco, 81, and Olga Rodriguez, 78, have for more than a year been unable to purchase the diabetes medication they need, as the country's hyperinflation has left their monthly pensions insufficient to buy even a loaf of bread.

Already at high risk in the coronavirus pandemic because of their age, the couple's untreated Type 2 diabetes leaves them at greater risk of any type of infection, as well as complications including blurred vision or diabetic comas. They are now confined to their home, living off the food they have in storage after President Nicolas Maduro declared a quarantine.

Blanco says he feels like they've been left to die. "Senior citizens have been sentenced to euthanasia," said Blanco, who lives on the fourth floor of a building in the Coche neighborhood of western Caracas.

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked concern around the world for the elderly, who are much more vulnerable to the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus. But the plight of senior citizens was already acute in Venezuela following six years of brutal economic crisis and chronic problems with power and water services. Blanco and Rodriguez, like 3 million other Venezuelan retirees, struggle to live on state pensions of 250,000 bolivars a month - the equivalent of about $3 - which can at best buy a few pounds of chicken or several kilos of cornflour.

In a survey published in November by non-profit groups Convite and HelpAge, 77% of Venezuelans over 55 said they did not have access to enough food and one in ten said they go to bed hungry. The elderly "have faced a progressive decline in their living conditions: malnutrition, inability to pay for their medicine, lack of access to health, migration of their children and relatives," said Luis Cabezas, director of Convite, which focuses on human rights.

The group estimates that at least 900,000 senior citizens are living by themselves following a migration exodus of nearly 5 million Venezuelans who have fled the economic crisis since 2015. The information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Venezuela as of Sunday had officially reported 159 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths. Blanco said that he and Rodriguez for breakfast have black coffee and an arepa - Venezuela's typical grilled corn pancake - and then a bowl of rice and lentils in the late afternoon.

They receive financial help from one of their five children, but it is not enough for them to eat three times a day. Others are facing even worse circumstances.

Andrea Guerrero, 80, lives alone in a small room that she rents for 50,000 bolivars per month, the equivalent of $0.06, in the La Cruz neighborhood of in Chacao, a district of Caracas. She used to make ends meet by washing dishes in restaurants. But now with the restaurants closed, she depends on help from neighbors and donations of food by the Chacao municipal government.

"So, are we all going to die?" she asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community

ResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between COVID-19 experts on research into beating the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The site httpsw...

Telangana to explore idea of setting up "COVID blood bank"

The Telangana government would explore setting up a COVID blood bank with antibody-rich plasma from those who recovered from the disease as suggested by biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Ra...

Coronavirus: Cong welcomes decision to cut MPs' salaries, calls for review of MPLAD suspension

The Congress on Monday welcomed the governments decision to cut MPs salaries to fight the battle against coronavirus, but said suspending MPLADS will undermine the role of an MP and called for its review. Dear PM, INC supports the salary cu...

COVID-19: 9th C'garh patient discharged, 1 active case left

A 21-year-old man who testedpositive for COVID-19 on March 31 was dicharged on Monday fromthe All India Institute Medical Sciences AIIMS Raipur afterrecovery, Chhattisgarh health officials saidThe man, a native of Korba who had travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020