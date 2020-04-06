Left Menu
Merck announces applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards

The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:11 IST
Merck Foundation will extend the awards to include Middle Eastern, Latin American and Asian countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South.  Image Credit: ANI

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with African First Ladies of Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea Conakry, Burundi, Central African Republic (C.A.R.), Chad, Zimbabwe, Zambia, The Gambia, Liberia, and Congo Brazzaville, announced the call for applications for their 'Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards for African countries. The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown'.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explains, "This unsettling period due to the coronavirus scare is difficult for everyone – both physically and mentally. While most countries are under a complete lockdown or restricted movement, people do not know how to handle this situation. Social Distancing is our Social Responsibility and the only way to kill Coronavirus, however, it will take a lot of courage and discipline to practice it. Taking good care of your mental and physical health is important during this period. So, we decided to initiate these awards in order to reward the journalists who are raising awareness in most effective and creative ways on how to keep safe and keep physically & mentally healthy during this phase".

All the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from English speaking, French-speaking, Arabic speaking and Portuguese speaking African countries are invited to send their entries for the awards. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic on a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

"We have created four categories for Africa; English, French, Portuguese and Arabic speaking countries", Dr. Kelej added.

Merck Foundation will extend the awards to include Middle Eastern, Latin American and Asian countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South.

"Since most of the people are confined to their homes, they are spending a lot of time reading and listening to news through different platforms. Media professionals, it is your time to help the people to take care good care of their mental & physical health during these disturbing times, through your creative, informational and motivational work. You can guide them to adjust to their new and different routine & rhythm of life", emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej.

(With Inputs from APO)

