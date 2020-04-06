Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:28 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:56 p.m.

57 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; tally 490 including 34 deaths. 5:47 p.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now 523, of which 330 are from Nizammuddin Markaz: CM Arvind Kejriwal. 5:40 p.m.

Delhi govt will increase testing so that positive cases are identified: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak. 4:39 p.m.

Prepare plans for containing economic impact of COVID-19 on war footing: PM to ministers. 4:23 p.m.

Orders placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests in hotspots: ICMR official. 4:20 p.m.

Males account for 73 percent total COVID-19 deaths, female 27 percent. People above 60 yrs account for 63 per cent COVID-19 deaths: Health ministry official. 4:12 p.m.

Total 109 deaths due to coronavirus in country, 30 of them reported on Sunday: Health ministry official. 3:57 p.m.

COVID-19: Female tiger tests positive for coronavirus in US zoo. 3:44 p.m.

Cabinet okays reduction in allowances, pension of MPs by 30 pc for 1 year to fight COVID-19: Union minister Prakash Javadekar. 3:35 p.m.

People of India will fight coronavirus together: Rahul Gandhi 3:28 p.m. Bhopal reports 54 COVID-19 cases after 14 more test positive 3:25 p.m.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital. 3:20 p.m.

92 hospital staff quarantined in Pune after patient contracts COVID-19. 3:09 p.m.

COVID-19 hospital becomes operational in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test positive.

2:55 p.m. SC issues guidelines for hearings through video conferencing across courts during COVID-19 pandemic.

2:43 p.m. Share profits from low crude oil prices with people amid COVID-19 lockdown: Congress to government.

2:19 p.m. 12 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total number of affected rises to 163.

2:13 p.m. A 14-month-old boy with no travel history has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

1:48 p.m. Railways converts 2500 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients 1:19 p.m.

USAID announces USD 2.9 million to India to fight coronavirus 1:03 p.m. 16 fresh coronavirus cases reported in UP, total nears 300-mark 12:52 p.m.

Pak cancels Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib amid COVID-19 crisis. 12:45 p.m.

UGC directs universities to set up mental health helplines for students. 12:32 p.m.

Zoos asked to remain on high alert; collect samples for COVID-19 testing. 11:58 a.m.

India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers. 11:55 a.m.

62-yr-old woman dies of coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12: Official. 11:22 a.m.

Two deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh. 11:08 a.m.

33 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally jumps to 781: Health official. 11:01 a.m.

16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 144: Official. 10:54 a.m.

Resident doctors in Aurangabad protest, demand PPE, N95 safety masks. 9:57 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109; number of cases climbs to 4,067: Health ministry. 9:38 a.m.

COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota district. Eight new cases of virus in state: officials. 9:34 am.

New COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in China; Beijing to be under long-term epidemic control. 9:10 a.m.

Help the needy amid COVID-19 outbreak: PM Modi to party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day. 8:43 a.m.

COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal; MP toll reaches 14: Official. 2:05 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms..

