Left Menu
Development News Edition

North West set to intensify tracing programs to contain COVID-19

In addition, the province will also finalize the process of confirming facilities, which will be used as quarantine sites for COVID-19 patients and shelters for the homeless in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rustenburg | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:06 IST
North West set to intensify tracing programs to contain COVID-19
The mass screening, testing, and tracing programme will be rolled out in Tlhabane and Geelhout Park areas in Rustenburg, from Tuesday until Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The North West is set to intensify its mass screening of COVID-19 and contact tracing programs this week as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province will this week be intensified as the provincial government, led by Premier Job Mokgoro, will tomorrow be in [the] Bojanala Platinum District for a whole week mass screening, testing, and contact tracing programme in Rustenburg. [This will also include the] initial distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Rustenburg taxi rank," said the Office of the Premier.

In addition, the province will also finalize the process of confirming facilities, which will be used as quarantine sites for COVID-19 patients and shelters for the homeless in the district.

The mass screening, testing, and tracing programme will be rolled out in Tlhabane and Geelhout Park areas in Rustenburg, from Tuesday until Thursday. Testing will then move to Brits in Madibeng Local Municipality from Friday until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the distribution of masks, gloves, sanitizers, and soap will not only take place at the Rustenburg taxi rank but will also include various other taxi ranks.

Rustenburg taxi rank is the biggest in the province.

"The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the province is as confirmed by the Minister of Health, in Rustenburg," said the Premier's office on Monday.

Premier Mokgoro who will be leading the Provincial Command Council, has reiterated the provincial government's commitment to ensuring that measures put in place such as maintaining social distancing, will be adhered to.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US denies 'Wild West' swoop on Berlin-bound masks

The US embassy in Germany on Monday denied a claim that a Berlin-bound shipment of protective masks had been confiscated by the United States, calling it disinformation designed to stoke division. The United States Government did not take a...

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khans move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation A...

Rugby-French chief proposes Club World Cup to replace European Champions Cup

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has proposed a radical new Club World Cup tournament to replace the existing European Champions Cup in a bid to increase club revenues that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops

Police can pull over a car when they know only that its owners license is invalid, even if they dont know whos behind the wheel, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court said in an 8-1 decision that unless theres reason to believe otherwis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020