Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese masks, or "blue gold", arrive for Swiss hospitals

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:06 IST
Chinese masks, or "blue gold", arrive for Swiss hospitals

A Boeing 747 landed in Geneva on Monday with 92 tonnes of protective medical equipment including masks made in China for distribution to 13 Swiss hospitals and pharmaceutical associations as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight contained 2.5 million surgical masks, 10 million gloves as well as goggles and thermometers worth more than 3 million Swiss francs ($3.1 million), and made by Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. Another delivery arrived in Zurich on Sunday evening on a chartered Swiss airline flight from Shanghai carrying protective gowns for dozens of health care facilities. Further flights with additional equipment are planned.

Christophe Weber, president of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce for western Switzerland, who helped organise the Geneva delivery, said that the order was placed in response to appeals from doctors and pharmacists amid serious supply shortages. "I always considered that we, Switzerland, had the quotas necessary for protective medical equipment and it was unfortunately not the case and it became urgent to take action," he said at Geneva's Cointrin airport.

About a dozen police surrounded the cargo. The equipment was inspected inside an airport warehouse and will be moved to another secret location for redistribution, with police escorts, later on Monday. Weber said the government knew about the delivery and had approved of it.

"The competition is extremely lively with the Americans now joining in the bidding and we know about their firepower," said Vincent Subilia, director general of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, who was also involved with the shipment, referring to masks as "blue gold". A German official last week said that an order of 200,000 masks bound for Germany had been "confiscated" in Bangkok and diverted to the United States, calling it an "act of modern piracy". The United States had no knowledge of the shipment, a spokesman said.

Switzerland reported 21,652 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday and 584 deaths, with the rate of new confirmed increases slowing. It has mobilised the army to help back up hospitals. Medical aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres is helping in the University Hospital of Geneva, which is one of the facilities due to receive equipment.

It was not immediately clear if the additional supplies would fill the gap in Switzerland's supplies. Daniel Koch, the federal government's point man for battling the epidemic, said on Swiss television RTS on Sunday: "There are stocks for hospitals, for professionals, for retirement homes, and the distribution system is working." ($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields in Zurich; writing by Emma Farge; editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

With hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis

The United States entered what an official called the peak death week of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients. The U.S. death toll, no...

UAE airlines resume limited passenger flights

UAE carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways have resumed limited passenger flights two weeks after authorities grounded airlines as part of wider shutdowns to combat coronavirus. The flights are open to foreign citizens who wish to lea...

ACT moots self-KYC process for issuing SIMs to new mobile subscribers amid lockdown; writes to DoT

With new subscriber acquisitions virtually coming to a halt amid the lockdown to contain coronavirus, the Apex Advisory Council for Telecom in India ACT has approached the government to allow a well-defined self-KYC process for subscriber v...

Pune district records 37 more coronavirus cases; tally 141

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune city and its surrounding areas, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141 in the district, an official said on Monday. With a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020