UK coronavirus death toll increases by 439 to 5,373

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 439 to 5,373 people as of 1600 GMT on April 5, the health ministry said on Monday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 6, a total of 208,837 people had been tested of which 51,608 were positive, it said.

