FCC will not investigate Trump coronavirus press conference broadcasts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:32 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Monday it was rejecting a petition that sought an investigation into broadcasters that aired statements U.S. President Donald Trump made about the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocacy group Free Press last month filed an emergency petition with the FCC to investigate the broadcast of what it said were false statements about the health crisis by Trump. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday "the federal government will not—and never should—investigate broadcasters for their editorial judgments... We leave it to broadcasters to determine for themselves how to cover this national emergency, including live events involving our nation’s leaders."

