Punjab govt mulls action against pvt hospitals refusing to treat COVID-19 patients

Nearly 9,000 medical professionals, including 531 doctors, have offered to volunteer at state-run hospitals, the Punjab government said Monday as it told private hospitals that they may lose licences if they don't treat coronavirus patients. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said as far as human resources are concerned, they have received an "overwhelming response" with 531 doctors, 4,680 nurses, 2,056 pharmacists and 1,648 lab technicians volunteering to work at government hospitals. He, however, said the state government has taken serious note of the fact that some private hospitals have shut operations, for which action will be taken against them. The chief minister has suggested the cancellation of their licences if they refuse to treat COVID-19 patients, he said, adding that instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons in this regard.

The minister said the state government has already directed that chemist shops, hospitals, drug-de addiction centres, nursing homes and laboratories should stay open. Sidhu said doctors and other health staff working in state-run and private hospitals have been allowed movement without the curfew pass on the basis of their photo identity cards issued by the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association. The minister also assured of adequate supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and face masks, saying these are being provided to all districts and government medical colleges.

