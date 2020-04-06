Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt mulls action against pvt hospitals refusing to treat COVID-19 patients

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:55 IST
Punjab govt mulls action against pvt hospitals refusing to treat COVID-19 patients

Nearly 9,000 medical professionals, including 531 doctors, have offered to volunteer at state-run hospitals, the Punjab government said Monday as it told private hospitals that they may lose licences if they don't treat coronavirus patients. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said as far as human resources are concerned, they have received an "overwhelming response" with 531 doctors, 4,680 nurses, 2,056 pharmacists and 1,648 lab technicians volunteering to work at government hospitals. He, however, said the state government has taken serious note of the fact that some private hospitals have shut operations, for which action will be taken against them. The chief minister has suggested the cancellation of their licences if they refuse to treat COVID-19 patients, he said, adding that instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons in this regard.

The minister said the state government has already directed that chemist shops, hospitals, drug-de addiction centres, nursing homes and laboratories should stay open. Sidhu said doctors and other health staff working in state-run and private hospitals have been allowed movement without the curfew pass on the basis of their photo identity cards issued by the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association. The minister also assured of adequate supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and face masks, saying these are being provided to all districts and government medical colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for cha...

Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action

Premier League clubs are facing a backlash after Liverpool tapped into public funds during the coronavirus pandemic while FIFA on Monday urged players and clubs to reach agreement over wage reductions. English top-flight clubs, among the we...

Delhi Police launches fake news verification module on website

To counter rumours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a fake news verification module on their website, officials saidCitizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and cl...

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion USD 3.5 billion to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020