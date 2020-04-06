French union CGT calls strike by retail sector, demanding safer working conditions

French far-left union CGT on Monday called on workers in the retail, security services and logistics sectors to go on strike from Wednesday demanding safer working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month France ordered a lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Only stores providing food and other basic goods or services are allowed to operate.

Online deliveries are also allowed. The CGT union said the coronavirus had so far killed nine people in the retail industry with 876 confirmed cases. Those numbers have not been confirmed by French authorities.

Calling on a "strike to save lives", the union said in a statement that most companies in the retail, security and logistics sectors did not comply with health measures, putting employees at risk. Several hundred Amazon workers protested in France on March 18, calling on the online retailer to cease operations or make it easier for employees not wanting to work during the new coronavirus outbreak to stay away.

