Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 warriors at AIIMS focus on duties and remember their families

They are warriors in white coats, soldiers in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus who are dedicatedly working in hospitals even as their families worry about their safety.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:58 IST
COVID-19 warriors at AIIMS focus on duties and remember their families
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma They are warriors in white coats, soldiers in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus who are dedicatedly working in hospitals even as their families worry about their safety.

The work is challenging as the number of positive cases has been going up but doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staff seem determined to provide treatment and care to patients. India had 4281 positive cases of coronavirus till Monday and 111 people have died.

ANI talked to doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who shared how they were coping up with the challenges as their families worry about their safety and pray for them. Some have their families far away. For doctors, ICU is a critical area as there is a risk to a patient's life. As they go about their work of saving lives, it is social media that helps them and others in the frontline of coronavirus battle connect with families and convey their well being.

Dr Ambica Singh, who specialises in geriatrics medicines, is now posted for COVID-19 patient care. "Every day is a challenge. Cases are increases every day. Far from home, I am here to save lives because it is our responsibility as a doctor. We also go through an emotional breakdown. At that time our friends and colleagues are our support," she said.

Referring to the fight against the virus as a war without flame and smoke, she said: "My family encourages me to do my best. Sometimes, I am not able to pick my family's phone calls. My mother keeps track of WhatsApp--whether I am online or not. If I am online, my mother gets to know that I am safe," she said with tears in her eyes. Dr Amandeep Singh said he was worried in the beginning but AIIMS administration gave special training to medicos to deal with the crisis.

"Inside the ICU, it feels that we are soldiers. I just pray that this coronavirus crisis settles down soon. I cancelled my plans to visit my home in Chandigarh. When on duty, I am unable to take phone calls--my mother just drops a small voice note message on WhatsApp and it literally makes me cry," he said. Dr Rajeev Ranjan is a former RDA General Secretary at AIIMS. He specialises in laboratory medicine at AIIMS and is also posted at COVID-19 unit. He recently got married and is now staying away from his wife to protect her from infection. He did not hesitate to join the medical team dedicated to coronavirus treatment.

"Every second, every minute counts as it means life and hope for patients. We are dedicated to our duties to work in the ICU and are risking our lives but we have hope that we are severing society. Our family is also concerned for our safety but we are fighting against the virus," he said, adding that strong action by the government has certainly played a great role in containing the virus. "Even though my wife is a doctor too and we recently got married, we chose to severe people of our country. My only appeal to people is to maintain social distancing to contain the virus," he added.

Dr Ranjan said once the COVID-19 epidemic gets over, he wants to have a lovely dinner with the wife and see the city streets busy as usual. Despite having family in Delhi, Dr Ajit Singh, a surgical oncologist at AIIMS, said he has not visited his home for the last three months.

"Family is scared and talk to me almost every day. We are two brothers and both of them are doctors severing patients at this time, so they are extra worried," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin's Democratic governor postpones Tuesday's election until June over coronavirus

Democratic Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order on Monday postponing Wisconsins primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing the health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.The late postponement came after the Republican-contr...

New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the COVID-19 death rate in the epicentre of Americas deadly coronavirus pandemic was effectively flat for the past two days as he extended a shutdown in the state until April 29. Addressing...

'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness. For last 2 weeks Ive had all symptoms of C19 tho havent been tested, Rowling said on her Twitter account. She al...

Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc fell 8 on Monday, adding to their sharp declines in the past few days, as the video conferencing app battles privacy concerns and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals.The stock had surged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020