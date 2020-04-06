Left Menu
Wisconsin's Democratic governor postpones Tuesday's election until June over coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:46 IST
Democratic Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order on Monday postponing Wisconsin's primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing the health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The late postponement came after the Republican-controlled legislature rejected his call last week to cancel in-person voting on Tuesday and extend the time to return absentee ballots into late May. "The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that's why I signed this executive order today," Evers said in a statement.

Wisconsin residents are under orders to stay at home and public gatherings are banned to limit exposure to the coronavirus. Fears about infection have led to a shortage of poll workers and an explosion in requests for absentee ballots. Some state officials had warned of potential chaos if the voting went ahead. Concerns about the coronavirus have left nearly 60% of the state’s municipalities with a shortage of poll workers, causing the consolidation of many polling sites, and more than 100 municipalities without staff for even one polling site.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard was set to help at the polls. Evers had asked for a special session of the legislature over the weekend to make voting in the election, which also will decide thousands of state and local offices, all by mail and extend the time to return ballots.

But the legislature, which has the sole authority to delay the voting, did not take up Evers' plan and the Republican state party went to court to try to block the judge's extended window for absentee voting.

