Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cured COVID-19 patient expresses gratitude to healthcare workers

Yash, a COVID-19 positive patient, who has been cured and discharged from the hospital after he recovered on Monday, has expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and essential service providers, who are serving amid the nationwide lockdown.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:35 IST
Cured COVID-19 patient expresses gratitude to healthcare workers
Yash, the cured COVID-19 patient.. Image Credit: ANI

Yash, a COVID-19 positive patient, who has been cured and discharged from the hospital after he recovered on Monday, has expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and essential service providers, who are serving amid the nationwide lockdown. "I would like to thank the medical fraternity. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and essential service providers who are working to save our lives amid the lockdown. The coronavirus is posing a great risk to them but they are taking the risk to save our lives. I am very thankful to them," Yash said in a video message.

He further added that no one should feel that they are immune to the coronavirus as it is highly contagious. "Everyone should practise social distancing and follow government guidelines," he said. The Health Department of Chandigarh UT Administration on Monday said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood 18 including five those who have been discharged till now.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks rise sharply on hopes of progress in battling virus

Stocks around the world jumped Monday after some of the hardest-hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be on the horizon. US stocks were up roughly 5 in midday trading, following up on gains that wer...

Canadian province angry over 'unacceptable' U.S. move to block face masks

Canadas most populous province on Monday complained the United States had blocked the export of more than three million face masks it bought to fight the coronavirus outbreak, while Ottawa said it was pressuring Washington to release the ge...

Italy announces guarantees for bank loans worth over 400 bln euros

Italys government approved on Monday a new emergency decree that will offer more than 400 billion euros 432 billion worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies hit by the coronavirus crisis. The legislation, combined with a previous stim...

Shooting victim found near highway identified 50 years later

Thanks to an old-fashioned fingerprint-matching technique, the remains of a shooting victim found alongside a New Hampshire highway 50 years ago have been identified as a Vermont man who had been released from prison three months earlier, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020