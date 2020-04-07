New Jersey governor says coronavirus curve 'flattening'

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday that the growth rate in novel coronavirus cases had halved from a week earlier to 12 percent, a sign that the curve of infections was "beginning to flatten."

"The curve is flattening but this is no time to spike any footballs," Murphy told a daily briefing on the state's coronavirus response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.