Soccer-Fines paid by players and clubs in Brazil to go into coronavirus fund

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:34 IST
A large portion of fines levied on Brazilian football clubs and players will be paid into a fund to help in the fight against the new coronavirus, Brazil’s sports tribunal said on Monday. The court said that with leagues across the country shut down, they will give players the chance to exchange suspensions for fines.

Some 90% of those fines paid by players for infringements such as violent play or fighting will be donated to hospitals or clinics treating COVID-19 patients. Each club can choose local institutions to help, or donate to a suggested list, a court spokesman said.

In addition, 100% of fines owed by clubs for late kickoffs will also go to the fund. The court has 77 cases pending judgment.

Authorities raised around 2 million reais ($380,343) in fines last year, the spokesperson said. Brazil had recorded 11,516 COVID-19 cases, with 506 fatalities. ($1 = 5.2584 reais)

