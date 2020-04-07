Boeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant

Boeing Co said on Monday it will temporarily suspend production of its 787 airplanes at its facilities in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after soon after the state's governor issued an order on Monday directing residents to stay home except for essential trips.

Boeing production will be suspended until further notice after the second shift on Wednesday. On Sunday, Boeing indefinitely extended the halt of its production operations at its Washington state facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

