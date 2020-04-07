Left Menu
Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 04:15 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said that OPEC had not approached him with such a suggestion but said that U.S. oil production had already fallen. "I think it's happening automatically but nobody's asked me that question yet so we'll see what happens," the president told a press briefing.

Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

