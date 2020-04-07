U.S. Supreme Court limits absentee voting in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a Republican request to limit absentee voting in Tuesday's Wisconsin presidential primary amid restrictions on residents because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices on a 5-4 vote, with the court's five conservatives in the majority, blocked a federal judge's ruling that had extended the absentee voting period until April 13.

