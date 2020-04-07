Left Menu
UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures - Gove

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:25 IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions won't be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"The person who is running the country, following the plan that the prime minister has set out, is Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary," Gove said on ITV.

Asked if a decision on changing lockdown restrictions, due to be reviewed on Monday, would be put off, Gove said: "No it won't be delayed. It will be the case that we will take that decision collectively as a cabinet... the person who will make the final decision is... the foreign secretary."

