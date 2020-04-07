Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal COVID-19 patient still asymptomatic & without any physical discomfort: Doctors

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:54 IST
Arunachal COVID-19 patient still asymptomatic & without any physical discomfort: Doctors

The lone COVID-19 positive patient in Arunachal Pradesh, who is in isolation at the zonal general hospital at Tezu in Lohit district, is doing well, district health officials said on Tuesday. District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul said the doctors and the nursing staff are constantly monitoring the health status of the COVID-19 positive patient.

"He is still asymptomatic and without any physical discomfort," the DMO said. A man from Medo in Lohit district, who had attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

The state police has so far traced 23 persons who had participated in the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat last month out of which only one tested positive. State Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyaya in a tweet said that, "Arunachal Police has traced 23 persons who went to Nizamuddin Markaz, out of which 1 has tested positive for COVID-19. We appeal to other persons with similar travel history to voluntarily report to the nearest police station, DC office and hospitals for COVID screening." Meanwhile, the state government had constituted a Board to examine the feasibility of adopting the rapid test kit (RTK) approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research for use in management of Covid-19 in the state.

The feasibility of adopting CBNAAT (Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test) for diagnosing the disease would also be examined simultaneously by the Board, official sources said here on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank approves $29 million to help Nepal respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has approved a fast-track 29 million COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Nepal prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The a...

Delhi HC asks AIIMS to file status report on cancer patient's plea seeking surgery

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS to file a status report on the plea of a woman, who is living with HIV, seeking to schedule a surgery for her at the earliest so that her cancer does not progress ...

Ensuring smooth shipping ops during COVID;46,000 crew, passengers thermal scanned:Ship Min

The government on Tuesday said it is committed to maintaining smooth operations across its shipping ports and has initiated a number of steps, including waiving rentals and thermal scanning of 46,000 crew and passengers, in the wake of COVI...

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020