Arunachal COVID-19 patient still asymptomatic & without any physical discomfort: Doctors

The lone COVID-19 positive patient in Arunachal Pradesh, who is in isolation at the zonal general hospital at Tezu in Lohit district, is doing well, district health officials said on Tuesday. District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul said the doctors and the nursing staff are constantly monitoring the health status of the COVID-19 positive patient.

"He is still asymptomatic and without any physical discomfort," the DMO said. A man from Medo in Lohit district, who had attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

The state police has so far traced 23 persons who had participated in the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat last month out of which only one tested positive. State Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyaya in a tweet said that, "Arunachal Police has traced 23 persons who went to Nizamuddin Markaz, out of which 1 has tested positive for COVID-19. We appeal to other persons with similar travel history to voluntarily report to the nearest police station, DC office and hospitals for COVID screening." Meanwhile, the state government had constituted a Board to examine the feasibility of adopting the rapid test kit (RTK) approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research for use in management of Covid-19 in the state.

The feasibility of adopting CBNAAT (Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test) for diagnosing the disease would also be examined simultaneously by the Board, official sources said here on Tuesday..

