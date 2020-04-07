Indonesia records biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia confirmed on Tuesday 247 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 2,738, said a health ministry official. Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported 12 more deaths, taking the total to 221, while 204 people had recovered.

More than 14,300 coronavirus tests have been carried out.

