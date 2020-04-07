Left Menu
Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:08 IST
Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.

The latest data includes one new death, raising total fatalities to 63.

