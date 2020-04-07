Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Queen Elizabeth thanks health workers around the world

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:38 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth thanks health workers around the world

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent a message of "enduring appreciation and good wishes" to health workers around the world for World Health Day.

"I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people," the queen said. The queen's words were shown on a video released by the royal family's Twitter account, which featured images of the queen and other members of her family visiting hospitals and meeting healthcare workers.

Included in the video were three of the queen's children: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. The queen's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also pictured. "In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all," she said.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes," the queen said. The 93-year-old monarch is staying at her Windsor Castle home with her husband Prince Philip, 98.

On Sunday, in a rare televised address, the queen told the British people that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation. She invoked the wartime spirit by saying "we will meet again" - a direct reference to the most famous British song from the war years of the 1940s.

Prince Charles, 71, has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of the virus and opened a new field hospital in London via video link from his home in Scotland on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to EU countries in coronavirus fight

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus that has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide. The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassado...

Nourredine Lafhel appointed as Acting Chief Risk Officer of AfDB

The African Development Bank Group www.AfDB.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nourredine Lafhel as Acting Chief Risk Officer, effective 6th April 2020.Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the Sovereign Credit and Market...

ITTF announces new dates for Word Championships

The Word Championships, originally scheduled for March 2020, will now he held from September 27 to October 4, the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF announced on Tuesday. The most significant annual table tennis event, the 202...

As Bundesliga clubs resume training, a debate over fairness and fitness

With the top clubs in the Bundesliga already back in training, envious rivals across Europe are watching to see whether the Germans gain an edge or pay a price when play resumes. Europes top leagues are desperate to return to competition to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020