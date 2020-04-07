NCW forms task force to help elderly during lockdown

A task force has been constituted by the NCW to help the elderly or those in need of support during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak

The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Twitter, shared an email address mailto:helpatncw@gmail.com"helpatncw@gmail.com which can be used for assistance in case of medical emergency or doctor visit, medicine and groceries purchase

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 100 lives and infected more than 4000 people in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.