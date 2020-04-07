Left Menu
We will start using rapid testing kits in Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that his government has placed an order of one lakh rapid testing kits which is set to arrive on Friday, will be used to conduct test for coronavirus in the Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:25 IST
We will start using rapid testing kits in Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that his government has placed an order of one lakh rapid testing kits which is set to arrive on Friday, will be used to conduct test for coronavirus in the Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden area. "The Delhi government has placed an order for 1 Lakh rapid test kits and they'll start arriving from Friday. We'll start using these kits at the Nizamuddin & Dilshad Garden, first of all, Jain told ANI.

With regards to the Personal Protection Kits for healthcare workers, He said: "27,000 PPE kits have come to Delhi and I think that most likely we'll get it by this evening I thank the central government and hope that we get 1lakh kits very soon." "Over 2,500 beds have been prepared by the Delhi Government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients which include GB Pant Hospital, LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Apart from this, close to 500 beds have been arranged in hospitals; Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals," he said while elaborating the preparations made by the government to treat COVIS-19 patients.

"Close to 3,000 beds have been arranged by the government. If a person wants to get treated, he/she can do so free of cost. Private hospitals like MAX Saket with 318 beds have also been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility. In Apollo, a 50-bedded isolation ward has also been created as well," he added. On the subject of the likelihood of a lockdown being extended, he said that at the present moment, it is very early to say anything. "We are monitoring the growth rate on a daily basis. We will have more information in the next coming week," he added.

When asked about the offer given by former Indian batsman turned politician BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to provide PPE kits for healthworkers, he said: "He gave us the number of the manufacturer who in turn told us that it would take two-three days to prepare the kits. Once those kits are ready, we will take it from him and would be thankful to him." India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

