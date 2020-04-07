Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swasth ke Sipahi delivering medicines at doorstep of patients under PMBJP

In such times, all PMJAKs are playing a key role in ensuring the availability of essential medicines and delivering them at their doorstep. As informed by BPPI, recently, one of their “Swasth ke Sipahi” shared his experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:54 IST
Swasth ke Sipahi delivering medicines at doorstep of patients under PMBJP
In order to stop the spreading of Coronavirus, the Government of India placed a lockdown of 21 days i.e. up to 14th April 2020, across the country.  Image Credit: IANS

Pharmacists, popularly known as "Swasth ke Sipahi" , of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, are delivering essential services and medicines at the doorstep of patients and elderly under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) of the Government of India. Working as part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMJAK), they are extending essential services by making available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the common people of the country and the elderly persons at their doorstep to fight Corona pandemic. This is supporting the government's initiative of practicing social distancing.

PMJKs are being run by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India with the objective of providing quality and affordable healthcare to anyone in need. Presently, more than 6300 PMJAKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country.

In order to stop the spreading of Coronavirus, the Government of India placed a lockdown of 21 days i.e. up to 14th April 2020, across the country.

In such times, all PMJAKs are playing a key role in ensuring the availability of essential medicines and delivering them at their doorstep. As informed by BPPI, recently, one of their "Swasth ke Sipahi" shared his experience. He told B about an elderly woman who called him at PMBJK, Pahadiya, Varanasi asking for help. According to the Pharmacist, the elderly woman lives with her husband in Varansi, alone and had exhausted the stock of her daily medicines. Consuming these medicines regularly is critical to maintaining her bodily functions. The pharmacist could not stop himself from helping the couple. He collected the medicines, as she asked and set out to deliver the same at her house. Since then, our pharmacist has been delivering medicines to the sick and elderly at their doorstep.

one central warehouse in Gurugram, two regional warehouses at Guwahati and Chennai and around 50 distributors are working towards ensuring a surplus supply of the medicines to all the kendras, across the country. In order to control the supplies of the medicines, set up a strong SAP-based end to the endpoint of sales software to avoid any stockout situation. mobile application "Jan Aushadhi Sugam" is also available for the common public to locate their nearest Kendra and availability of medicines with its price. The app. can be downloaded from Google Play Store and I-phone Store.

In the lockdown period, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is generating awareness through informational posts on their social media platforms, to help people protect themselves from Coronavirus. You can also get updates by following us @pmbjpbppi on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

In a bid to support the countrys fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the ...

Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confiment easing - president

Switzerlands president said on Tuesday that the government was working on different scenarios for easing confinement measures in the country when the time comes but that the situation was still very far from normal.Various departments are w...

Jammu man sent to quarantine centre for spitting on road

Old habits will just no longer do, a Jammu and Kashmir administration employee found to his dismay on Tuesday when he was sent to a quarantine centre for blowing his nose and spitting on the road. The man, who works as an accountant in the ...

IRCTC suspends bookings for the three trains run by it till April 30

Railway subsidiary IRCTC which runs three private trains in the country has decided to suspend their services till April 30, officials said on Tuesday. The bookings for the three trains -- the Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020