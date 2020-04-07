Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:31 IST
U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Discussions are underway on enabling wider access to some patented drugs and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the U.N.'s intellectual property agency said on Tuesday.

Francis Gurry, director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said that during an emergency, health and safety "trump everything". World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that he backed a proposal by Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado to "create a pool of rights to tests, medicines, and vaccines, with free access or licensing on reasonable and affordable terms for all countries".

"We are working with Costa Rica to finalize the details," Tedros told reporters. WIPO's Gurry, asked about demands for access to drugs and compulsory licensing, told a separate news conference: "This is a hot issue, and it's a very sensitive issue as well."

But extraordinary situations call for "extraordinary measures", he said, adding: "The international legal framework does foresee a certain number of flexibilities for countries to be able to deal with health in particular and health emergencies. "If they are targeted, such as the compulsory license situation, a very specific compulsory license on a very specific product to ensure the supply of product in the market, that's arguably the sort of action that we need," he said.

A "non-legislative mechanism" would be a "great way forward", Gurry said, adding: "Let's look at the practical measures that can make a difference here. And of course, we have involved discussions with various parties to see what might be done in this regard." The World Trade Organization's so-called TRIPS agreement (Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights) essentially allows countries during an emergency to grant "compulsory licenses" to companies to produce a patented product.

Canada's emergency legislation on the coronavirus crisis adopted last month gives the health minister powers to circumvent patent law and ensure medical supplies, medication or vaccines can be produced locally. Israel last month invoked an emergency patent-suspension clause, allowing it to import a generic version of anti-viral drug Kaletra produced by AbbVie Inc

Gurry said tech start-ups and creative industries including musicians and actors should be covered in compensation packages for the crisis which has hit jobs and venture capital. "The impact on innovation is going to be extremely significant," he said. "We would like to see governments paying attention in their remediation packages also to the plight of our creators."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK finance minister Sunak, 39, next in line to lead country after Raab

British finance minister Rishi Sunak would take responsibility for leading the country if Dominic Raab, currently standing in for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were also incapacitated. Johnson spent a night in intensive care re...

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

In a bid to support the countrys fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the ...

Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confiment easing - president

Switzerlands president said on Tuesday that the government was working on different scenarios for easing confinement measures in the country when the time comes but that the situation was still very far from normal.Various departments are w...

Jammu man sent to quarantine centre for spitting on road

Old habits will just no longer do, a Jammu and Kashmir administration employee found to his dismay on Tuesday when he was sent to a quarantine centre for blowing his nose and spitting on the road. The man, who works as an accountant in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020