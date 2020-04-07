Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspension of rules under PCPNDT Act could lead to illegal procedures: Brinda Karat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:53 IST
Suspension of rules under PCPNDT Act could lead to illegal procedures: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) politbureau member Brinda Karat has raised concerns over the suspension of certain provisions under the PCPNDT Act due to the coronavirus crisis and said that they could be misused for conducting illegal sex determination tests freely. In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Karat said genetic counselling centres, genetic laboratories, genetic and ultrasound clinics and imaging centres which are covered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act are considered essential services and will continue to operate despite the lockdown. So, suspension of certain rules under the act could lead to large scale violations.

In a Gazette notification dated April 4, the ministry of health and family welfare suspended certain rules of the PCPNDT Act and said that it was done due to the "unprecedented situation created by COVID-19" and will remain valid till June 30. Karat said medical facilities have been exempted under the essential services declared by the government. It stands to reason that if the clinic is open and conducting tests and is duty bound to keep a record of such tests as mandated by the PCPNDT law and thus, suspending a rule that mandates that they keep records of such tests could lead to illegal procedures being conducted, she said.

"If the government had assessed that for the month of March it would not be possible for clinics conducting tests to send the reports by April 5th, and had issued an administrative order condoning the delay it would be understandable," she said. "However, suspending the rule itself means that the clinic need not produce any records till June 30th. This could be misused by unscrupulous sections to conduct sex determination tests freely." "You will appreciate my concern that the suspension of the Rule may lead to sabotage of the law under the guise of the situation created by COVID-19," she said in the letter urging the minister to look into the suspension of Clause 9(8) in the rules of the act which mandates that the organisation should keep records of all tests and procedures conducted by it.

She also questioned why the suspension of these rules is till June 30 when the lockdown period ends on April 15. The other two rules which have been suspended pertain to registration of the clinic and registration and meetings of the advisory council and other authorities.

Karat asked when all meetings of professional bodies are being held through the use of technology, why should the authorities under the PCPNDT Act come in for special consideration to exempt such meetings? "Why should checks of clinics before re-registration be suspended till June 30? Obviously in a period of lockdown such verification may not be possible, but once the lockdown is lifted as scheduled on April 14th, why should procedures for registration be waived?" she asked. "There was no urgent reason to suspend the rules. No other rules under any other act have been so suspended. It is questionable whether the ministry has the powers to arbitrarily suspend rules placed before parliament," she said demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Greg Clarke, the chairman of Englands Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Clubs and the players union, the Professional...

COLUMN-After the dollar drought, a flood: Mike Dolan

A dollar drought thats defined the financial stress of coronavirus is being met with a dam burst of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The resulting flood of dollars could sink the greenback over the coming years as economies normaliz...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said here. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the cou...

Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020