U.S. Vice President Pence to brief U.S. lawmakers on coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:24 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to brief Congress on the nation's coronavirus outbreak in conference calls on Wednesday and Thursday, his spokeswoman said.

Pence will hold four separate conference calls with House Democrats, House Republicans, Senate Democrats, and Senate Republicans to provide an update and take questions on the coronavirus, spokeswoman Katie Miller said on Tuesday in a Twitter post.

