Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:45 IST
Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Greg Clarke, the chairman of England's Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs and the players union, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), have been unable so far to reach an agreement on wage cuts and deferrals to help clubs during the suspension of action. "Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences, and all business sectors will suffer," Clarke said in a speech to the FA Council on Tuesday.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection. "In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive," he said.

The Premier League and the Football League divisions have not played for a month due to the virus and a nationwide lockdown, and Clarke said a plan needed to be put in place if the disruption continues into next season. "We must have a plan to ensure that English football is not decimated should this season be lost and next season blighted. We hope we do not need this plan as we are all determined to finish the professional football season, however we would be fools not to develop such a contingency plan.

"Those that lost their clubs because English football did not rise to the challenge would rightly judge us harshly," he said. Premier League clubs have asked for a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30% of total annual remuneration."

The clubs say they need to reduce their wage bill temporarily to help them cover their outgoings at a time when they have massively reduced income. The PFA, who represent players at all levels of the game, including low-paid lower league footballers, say that the players are willing to give up some of their income to help charitable efforts — but not to let club owners keep it.

The PFA has argued that a pay cut for the players would actually harm the National Health Service and its staff fighting the pandemic as it would reduce the players' tax contributions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi

India must help all countries in their fight against the coronavirus but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians first, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after the government decided to partially lift a ban on ex...

Three COVID-19 patients die in a day in Gujarat; toll now 15

Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat on Tuesday - two in Surat and one in Patan - taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 15, a health department official said. A 52-year-old man and a 65-year-old senior ci...

Players these days don't know how to handle big money: Yuvraj Singh

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that players used to be very disciplined during his days and went on to add that the current gen players sometimes do not know how to handle the big money they get from tournaments like IPL....

Tablighi Jamaat returnees identified in Maharashtra, being traced: Govt sources

All the Tablighi Jamaat members who returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz have been identified, the Maharashtra Home Ministry sources said.Most of them are traced and quarantined swab samples have been taken from them. Few of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020