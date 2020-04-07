Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Unfair to target players during coronavirus crisis, says Solskjaer

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:20 IST
Soccer-Unfair to target players during coronavirus crisis, says Solskjaer

Footballers on high wages have unfairly had a target painted on their back during the coronavirus crisis even though many of them are actively helping out in the community, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock sparked a debate last week when he said Premier League players must "play their part" and take a pay cut while the league was suspended so that the clubs' non-playing staff are not furloughed.

Players in the English top flight earn more in a week than the average Briton earns in years but Solskjaer said it was "unfair" to call out players who are looking at ways they can help National Health Service (NHS) workers on the front line. "For me football is an easy target sometimes," he told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "It's unfair to call on any individual or footballers... I know players do a great amount of work in the community and players are doing a lot to help this situation.

"Discussions are taking place between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they'll make. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me. "Mistakes are being made and have been made by loads of people and that's how we learn as well. Now it's about making better decisions... I think we all want to help the NHS, the communities," added the Norwegian.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney said the public pressure being exerted on elite footballers to take pay cuts was a "disgrace" and a "desperate" attempt to divert attention from the government's handling of the pandemic. The players -- and former players now working in media -- have been quick to point out that they are indeed "playing their part" through individually supporting charities and the NHS.

The players' union, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), has argued that a pay-cut for players would actually harm the NHS as it would cut their tax contributions. The PFA also said that players are willing to give up some of their income, but not to let club owners keep it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: One more death, 69 new cases reported in TN

A 64-year old woman died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the toll due to the disease to seven in the state while 69 more people tested positive as the tally rose to 690, a top health department official said. As many as 63 of th...

Indonesian capital Jakarta to close schools, workplaes to curb coronavirus outbreak

Authorities in the Indonesian capital Jakarta will impose large-scale social restrictions including closures of schools and workplaces to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the hardest hit area of the country. President Joko Widodo h...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm DEL95 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 Govt mulls extending lockdown as over 5,000 test positive Cluster containments put in place New Delhi The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 on...

COVID-19: Govt mulls extending lockdown beyond Apr 14 following requests from states, experts

The Centre is mulling extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19 following requests from several states and experts, government sources said on Tuesday, as the total number of coronavirus cases in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020